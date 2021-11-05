NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Attorney General joins with six states to file a petition to challenge the president's administration's decision to mandate vaccines for private-sector employees.

AG Herbert H. Slatery III and the other attorney generals are asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit to review president Joe Biden's administration's Occupational Safety and Health Administration mandate. The Biden administration announced Thursday that its vaccine rules applying to private businesses with 100 or more employees, certain health care workers and federal contractors will take effect January 4.

Pull Quote "As we anticipated, the mandate asserts an unprecedented expansion of emergency regulatory powers by a federal agency. Its scope and breadth is only exceeded by its length (about 500 pages). It also fails to consider the many steps already taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by individuals, employers and our state." Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III

Slatery said him and other attorney generals are questioning the legality of a vaccine mandate. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said companies that fail to comply could face penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation.

According to the petition, attorney generals are challenging "the legality of the Biden Administration's emergency temporary standard and asks the Sixth Circuit to review the validity of the mandate, arguing that OSHA lacks statutory and constitutional authority to issue it."

The attorneys general from Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, and West Virginia have joined Slatery joined in the lawsuit. They are all asking that the court "halt President Biden's vaccine mandate until the court rules on the legitimacy of the rule."

To read the full petition, click here.