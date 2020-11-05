TENNESSEE (WSMV) - Postal Inspectors along with local police departments are working to investigate reports of vandalism, burglary, or attempted burglary at seven United State Post Offices in and around Nashville.
Officials with the Post Office tell us seven incidents took place between 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 1st, and 6 a.m. on Monday, November 2nd.
The targeted post offices include:
- Melrose Station, located at 798 Berry Rd, Nashville, TN 37204
- La Vergne Main Post Office, located at 5309 Murfreesboro Rd, La Vergne, TN 37086
- Jere Baxter Station, located at 1011 Gillock St, Nashville, TN 37216
- Madison Main Post Office, located at 323 E Old Hickory Blvd, Madison, TN 37115
- Hermitage Main Post Office, located at 3908 Lebanon Pike, Hermitage, TN 37076
- Mt Juliet Main Post Office, located at 2491 N Mt Juliet Rd, Mt Juliet, TN 37122
- Antioch Main Post Office, located at 5424 Bell Forge Ln E, Antioch, TN 37013
According to the Postal Inspectors, they're working to find out if anything was taken from each location.
These felonies are punishable by up to five years in prison and the suspects could face a $250,000 fine.
If you believe your mail-in ballot may have been impacted by this incident, please contact your local election office to confirm receipt and identify options for tracking your ballot.
If you believe your mail was impacted by this recent incident, please file a report directly with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service by calling 877-876-2455 (say “Theft”) or by visiting www.uspis.gov/report.
