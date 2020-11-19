NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A federal grand jury in Nashville indicted seven members of the MS-13 on Wednesday.
The following were charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and marijuana, along with serious firearm-related offenses:
- Carlos Ochoa-Martinez, 31, of Nashville
- Jason Sandoval, 35, of Nashville
- Jorge Flores, 28, of Nashville
- Jose Pineda-Caceres, 22, of Honduras
- Franklin Hernandez, 21, of Honduras
- Gerson Serrano-Ramirez, 33, of El Salvador
- Juan Melendez, 25, of Lebanon, Tennessee
The indictments come after these seven men allegedly conspired to "obtain bulk quantities of marijuana and cocaine for redistribution in and around Middle Tennessee" in 2014.
Metro police said the seven men would sell the drugs in and around nightclubs in Nashville. Mostly conducting deals "from the parking lots and restrooms of these establishments," Metro police said.
"In order to maximize drug distribution in these nightclubs, the defendants would threaten rival and competing for drug To sold and attempted to sell cocaine and marijuana in the nightclubs," Metro Police said in a statement on Thursday.
According to the indictment, the seven men would acquire, carry, and discharge firearms" to "protect their drugs, territory, and proceeds."
The indictment stated they maintained and extended "control over their drug distribution they would commit acts involving murder, intimidation and assault against individuals who jeopardized their operations including rival drug dealers."
All seven are in police custody and will face a U.S. Magistrate Judge at a later date. They are facing between five and 40 years in prison.
The investigation into their indictment was conducted by the following:
- MNPD’s Gang & Crime Gun Units
- the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco
- Firearms & Explosives
- Homeland Security Investigations
- the Drug Enforcement Administration
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.