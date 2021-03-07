JACKSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Seven people were injured as a result of a multi-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Jackson County.
The crash happened on South Grundy Quarles Highway near the intersection of Old Gainesboro Highway.
Of the seven injured, one was transported by medical helicopter to a trauma center while the other six were taken by EMS to Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
At this time, the crash is still under investigation with Tennessee Highway Patrol.
