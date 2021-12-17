NASHVILLE, TN (WSVM) - Seven people have been indicted in the death of 22-year-old Dallas Jordan Barrett.
One of Nashville’s most popular honky tonks is responding to an autopsy report about a man who died at a bar after reports of a fight.
Six of the indicted were employees at Whiskey Row.
Dylan Thomas Larocca, 33, of Mt. Juliet;
• John D. Eustace, 26, of Hermitage;
• Mark Ryan Watkins, 24, last known address DeBary, Florida;
• Mallet Daquan Meneese, 30, of Hermitage;
• Jaelen Alexander Maxwell, 23, of Murfreesboro; and
• Tarrell K. Gray, 25, of Nashville.
The seventh is 44-year-old Steven John Simon of Hermitage who police say held Barrett's legs.
Police say Larocca turned himself in Friday afternoon.
Steven John Simon turned himself into authorities late Friday evening.
