NASHVILLE, TN (WSVM) - Seven people have been indicted in the death of 22-year-old Dallas Jordan Barrett.

Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row releases statement, videos after man's death ruled homicide One of Nashville’s most popular honky tonks is responding to an autopsy report about a man who died at a bar after reports of a fight.

Six of the indicted were employees at Whiskey Row.

Dylan Thomas Larocca, 33, of Mt. Juliet;

• John D. Eustace, 26, of Hermitage;

• Mark Ryan Watkins, 24, last known address DeBary, Florida;

• Mallet Daquan Meneese, 30, of Hermitage;

• Jaelen Alexander Maxwell, 23, of Murfreesboro; and

• Tarrell K. Gray, 25, of Nashville.

The seventh is 44-year-old Steven John Simon of Hermitage who police say held Barrett's legs.

Police say Larocca turned himself in Friday afternoon.

Steven John Simon turned himself into authorities late Friday evening.