NASHVILLE, TN (WSVM) - Seven people have been indicted in the death of 22-year-old  Dallas Jordan Barrett. 

Six of the indicted were employees at Whiskey Row. 

Dylan Thomas Larocca, 33, of Mt. Juliet;

• John D. Eustace, 26, of Hermitage;

• Mark Ryan Watkins, 24, last known address DeBary, Florida;

• Mallet Daquan Meneese, 30, of Hermitage;

• Jaelen Alexander Maxwell, 23, of Murfreesboro; and

• Tarrell K. Gray, 25, of Nashville.

The seventh is 44-year-old Steven John Simon of Hermitage who police say held Barrett's legs. 

Police say Larocca turned himself in Friday afternoon. 

Dylan Thomas Larocca

Steven John Simon turned himself into authorities late Friday evening. 

Steven John Simon

