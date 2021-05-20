NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An analysis of the Veteran Administration’s own backlog cases in the Nashville system shows 7,222 veterans are currently caught up in a backlog of benefits claims.
Nearly half of those numbers, 47.4 %, are cases older than four months.
The 7,222 cases are only those cases that require some kind of rating, such as PTSD, according to the website.
We found an additional 664 cases that are pending that do not require ratings.
Veteran Joey Ross said he has currently been waiting a year on his claim since being evaluated by a doctor for PTSD.
Ross received a letter a few days ago from the VA reading that they found errors in their processing of his case.
“They found errors on their side. It’s taken then almost a year to correct those? And I’m still waiting?” Ross said.
Ross is the second veteran to tell News4 Investigates he had to wait more than a year after being evaluated by a doctor for a determination on benefits.
Veteran Justin Watkins said he only heard from the VA after News4 Investigates started asking questions.
Once News4 Investigates started inquiring about the delay in Ross’ case, he said he got a call from the VA indicating his claim was being expedited.
When asked about the large amount of cases and Ross’ situation, in particular, a spokeswoman for the VA said they needed more time to research before they responded.
News4 Investigates will report on their response when it comes.
