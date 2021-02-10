NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was taken into custody at Nashville International Airport (BNA) on Tuesday after 66 pounds of marijuana was found in luggage.
Court papers say 34-year-old Luis Orosco and a 16-year-old family member landed at BNA on a flight from Los Angeles, California, around 2:30 p.m. when K-9 Havoc alerted airport detectives to his luggage.
Detectives got a search warrant and searched Orosco's four luggage where 56 bundles of marijuana weighing 66 pounds was found.
Orosco is facing felony drug charges and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
He was booked into the Metro jail last night on $350,000 bond.
