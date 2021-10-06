NASHVILLE (WSMV) - I-65 east near exit 82A at I-40 is down to one lane after a tractor-trailer flipped early Wednesday morning.
Police say the crash happened around 1:43 a.m. and the truck landed in the median.
The driver was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The road is expected to be down to one lane for a while during the early morning.
This crash is near the same area where a tractor-trailer flipped in the road on Tuesday morning.
