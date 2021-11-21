CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 61-year-old male was shot Sunday night in Clarksville.
According to a statement from Clarksville Police, officers responded to a report of shots being fired at 400 block of Donna Dr. at 6:45 p.m.
Officers arrived at the scene and learned that a 61-year-old man had been shot in the back. He has been transported to Tennova Hospital.
The status of the man is unknown.
Police do not know if this shooting is connected to the one that occurred at Greenwood Ave.
The shooting is currently under investigation.
