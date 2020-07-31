NASHVILLE (WSMV) - 600 shoes were donated to "hidden heroes" at St. Thomas Hospital along with Metro Nashville schools.
Genesco and its Journey donated 100 New Balance shoes through the St. Thomas Foundation to essential workers who keep the hospital operational.
Additionally, 500 pair were donated to help students start schools on the right foot.
