NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Meigs Middle Magnet School in Nashville was one of six schools in Tennessee named a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School by U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Tuesday.
Also named as National Blue Ribbon Schools in Tennessee were:
- Clovercroft Elementary School, Williamson County School District, Franklin
- Liberty Elementary School, Franklin Special School District, Franklin
- Towne Acres Elementary School, Johnson City School District, Johnson City
- Sam Houston Elementary School, Maryville City School District, Maryville
- Thrasher Elementary School, Hamilton County School District, Signal Mountain
“The six Tennessee schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools deserve a huge congratulations for their dedication to serving students. Cultivating schools that help to close achievement gaps and promote success for all students is incredibly hard work and being recognized by this national award is a high honor that is well deserved,” Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in a news release. “To these six schools, and on behalf of their students, I want to say a sincere ‘thank you’ for ensuring children have access to a high-quality education each and every day.”
Meigs Middle, led by its principal Dr. Samuel Scott Underwood, was nominated in the Exemplary High Performing Schools category of the prestigious national recognition program.
“I’m incredibly proud of the work that Meigs Middle Magnet does to provide a top-notch education focused on academic rigor and social-emotional growth of students in a great learning environment,” Metro Nashville Public Schools Director Dr. Adrienne Battle said in a news release. “Great options like Meigs within the MNPS family allow us to truly ensure that Every Student is Known within the district.”
In 2020, Meigs suffered damage from the tornado that devastated parts of Nashville, requiring students to relocate to Gra-Mar Middle just prior to schools across the state closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The school building re-opened in the 2020-21 school year at its East Nashville location at 713 Ramsey St.
Meigs serves as an optional academic magnet school for the district and received Blue Ribbon status in 2013 owing to its exemplary academic performance.
“The Meigs family of faculty, students and parents has truly come together to overcome significant challenges since the tornado ripped through our community and the pandemic upended our way of life,” Underwood said in a statement. “Throughout it all, we have been dedicated to serving the whole child – nourishing their academic needs while attending to their emotional development in this difficult time.”
The U.S. Department of Education recognized 325 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools this year. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a news release. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”
The schools will be honored at a ceremony in November.
