GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) – There are six new cases of COVID-19 at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, the same facility that had the first big outbreak in Tennessee.
A spokesperson for the facility says five staff members and one resident have tested positive for COVID-19.
The rehabilitation center did facilitate wide testing this week and all cases among the staff members were asymptomatic. The resident tested positive upon admission.
All staff members are isolating at home until the 14-day quarantine period has passed.
They will be retested before being allowed to return.
A total of 56 residents have recovered.
Dawn Cochran, the facility’s administrator, issued the following statement.
The safety and well-being of our residents and staff continues to be our top priority, and we will continue to take the appropriate measures in coordination with local and state health officials, as well as the CDC, to ensure the health and safety for those under our care at the Gallatin Center. We are committed to keeping you updated as well as to keeping our lines of communication open.
