NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – In the wake of Saturday morning’s storms in Davidson County, power outages spread across the region.
In addition to residential areas being without power, Nashville Fire reported six of their stations were affected by the storms.
Fire crews were still able to respond to calls all morning despite being without power at their own stations.
6 NFD Fire Stations are without power after the storm. Station 34, 27, 10, 6, 4 and 1 are the impacted stations. All crews are still responding to calls and the outage is not impacting service.— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 11, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.