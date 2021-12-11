Nashville Fire gives update on storm damage in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – In the wake of Saturday morning’s storms in Davidson County, power outages spread across the region.

In addition to residential areas being without power, Nashville Fire reported six of their stations were affected by the storms.

Fire crews were still able to respond to calls all morning despite being without power at their own stations.

