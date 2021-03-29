NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Six people in Tennessee – including four in Davidson County – have died in Tennessee as the result of this weekend’s flooding, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

In addition to Davidson County, one death has been reported in Cheatham County and one death has been reported in Hawkins County in East Tennessee.

Fifth flood-related death reported in Middle Tennessee A man has died after driving around barricades in Cheatham County into flood waters, the Cheatham County EMA Director confirmed to News4.

There is a boil water order in Cannon County.

The Town of Woodbury Water System experienced flooding at the water treatment plant. None of the water has left the plant.

As a precautionary measure, the city is asking customers to biol water before using for consumption for 48 hours, ending at 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The city has closed the water treatment plant until it has been completely disinfected. The length of shut down may result in system pressure being lowered due to water storage usage. Once system pressure is restored, bacteriological tests will be conducted throughout the system.

TEMA reports around 1,100 customers are now without power statewide. No county reports more than 500 outages.