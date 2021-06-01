NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Six people escaped a fire in their North Nashville home without injury early Tuesday morning.
Nashville Fire tells News4 two adults and four children all got out safely after the fire engulfed their home on the 3100 block of Gwynwood Drive, reported before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Officials say the group woke up to smoke alarms and escaped the home to find flames shooting through their roof. Most of the damage is to the attic, according to investigators.
At this time investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.
