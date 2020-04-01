Nashville International Airport - logo - 2019

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A fifth TSA agent at the Nashville International Airport (BNA) has tested positive for COVID-19. 

TSA officials say the BNA employee is a screening officer and last worked on March 25th at the main checkpoint from 3 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. 

The other reported cases at Nashville International Airport include:

  • Baggage officer, last worked March 17 in baggage area, 12-8:30 p.m. shift,
  • Screening officer, last worked March 18 at main checkpoint, 3-11:30 a.m. shift,
  • Baggage officer, last worked March 20 in baggage area, 4-12:30 p.m. shift,
  • Screening officer, last worked March 26 at main checkpoint, 3-11:30 a.m. 

Officials say two other employees who worked in concessions and with American Airlines have also tested positive. 

In the past 14 days across the nation, TSA released that there are 68 screening officers and 23 non-screening employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus.  

For more on TSA's response, click here.

