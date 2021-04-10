SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - First Citizens bank has posted a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person who robbed the Wall Street branch on April 9th.
The person entered the bank just after noon armed with a handgun and demanded money from the teller. They then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No one was hurt during the robbery.
