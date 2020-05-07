Jail prison cell generic
Hans Neleman/Getty Images
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Correction said 580 of the 586 inmates recovering from COVID-19 confirmed last month at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex have completed 14 days of isolation and are showing no symptoms.

The inmates tested positive on April 18 and were placed in isolation away from the other 1,700 prisoners at the Pikeville, TN, facility.

Of the six remaining positive cases at Bledsoe County, two are hospitalized and four are asymptomatic but will remain in isolation.

"While there a lot of things we still don't know about COVID-19, our facilities are doing everything possible to limit exposure and keep staff and inmates safe and healthy," TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker said in a news release.

Almost 2,000 prisoners have tested positive at TDOC facilities

An outbreak at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville, operated for the state by CoreCivic, prompted the state to begin mass testing of all staff and inmates beginning on Monday.

There were 1,285 inmates test positive for COVID-19 and one death at Trousdale Turner.

As of Thursday. just over 6,000 inmates had been tested for COVID-19.

LocationNumber TestedNumber PositiveNumber NegativePendingRecoveredDeaths
Bledsoe County Correctional Complex2,31961,73035800
Morgan County Correctional Complex000000
Northeast Correctional Complex101000
Lois M. DeBerry Special Needs Facility18135000
Riverbend Maximum Security Institution321000
Tennessee Prison for Woman1064000
Turney Center Industrial Complex27538237000
Turney Center Industrial Complex-Annex38236000
Mart Luttrell Transition Center311100
Northwest Correctional Complex89845848500
West Tennessee State Penitentiary101000
Women's Therapeutic Residential Center302100
Contract & Private Managed prisons
Hardeman County Correctional Facility43412000
South Central Correctional Facility202000
Trousdale Turner Correctional Center2,4041,2851,0893001
Whiteville Correctional Facility202000
Total6,0201,4393,961405801

Related coverage

Recorded conversations reveal life inside prison ravaged by COVID-19
Inmate at Trousdale Turner dies after testing positive for COVID-19

 

Over 1,200 staff, inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center
Almost 750 state prisoners test positive for COVID-19
576 state prisoners test positive for COVID-19 at Bledsoe facility
 
 
 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.