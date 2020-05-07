NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Correction said 580 of the 586 inmates recovering from COVID-19 confirmed last month at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex have completed 14 days of isolation and are showing no symptoms.
The inmates tested positive on April 18 and were placed in isolation away from the other 1,700 prisoners at the Pikeville, TN, facility.
Of the six remaining positive cases at Bledsoe County, two are hospitalized and four are asymptomatic but will remain in isolation.
"While there a lot of things we still don't know about COVID-19, our facilities are doing everything possible to limit exposure and keep staff and inmates safe and healthy," TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker said in a news release.
Almost 2,000 prisoners have tested positive at TDOC facilities
An outbreak at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville, operated for the state by CoreCivic, prompted the state to begin mass testing of all staff and inmates beginning on Monday.
There were 1,285 inmates test positive for COVID-19 and one death at Trousdale Turner.
As of Thursday. just over 6,000 inmates had been tested for COVID-19.
|Location
|Number Tested
|Number Positive
|Number Negative
|Pending
|Recovered
|Deaths
|Bledsoe County Correctional Complex
|2,319
|6
|1,730
|3
|580
|0
|Morgan County Correctional Complex
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northeast Correctional Complex
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lois M. DeBerry Special Needs Facility
|18
|13
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Riverbend Maximum Security Institution
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee Prison for Woman
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Turney Center Industrial Complex
|275
|38
|237
|0
|0
|0
|Turney Center Industrial Complex-Annex
|38
|2
|36
|0
|0
|0
|Mart Luttrell Transition Center
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Northwest Correctional Complex
|898
|45
|848
|5
|0
|0
|West Tennessee State Penitentiary
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Women's Therapeutic Residential Center
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Contract & Private Managed prisons
|Hardeman County Correctional Facility
|43
|41
|2
|0
|0
|0
|South Central Correctional Facility
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Trousdale Turner Correctional Center
|2,404
|1,285
|1,089
|30
|0
|1
|Whiteville Correctional Facility
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|6,020
|1,439
|3,961
|40
|580
|1
