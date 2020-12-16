NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - 56,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive in Tennessee today.
The shipment comes three days after vaccinations began across the country.
No Tennesseans will be vaccinated today, instead the doses will be shipped out and administered starting on Thursday.
TriStar says they've been planning for receiving and administering a vaccine for months now. They says they'll be receiving enough doses to vaccinate all their employees who are regularly exposed to COVID-19.
Technology played a big part in streamlining the vaccination process.
"Colleagues can almost really know on their phone when they can consent, where they can go, when they can go," said TriStar Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tama Van Decar.
Once the first doses arrive at their designated hospitals tomorrow, it'll still take a few hours before they can be given.
Pfizer's vaccine requires storage at 100 degrees below zero, so it will take a while to warm them enough to be administered.
