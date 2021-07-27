Governor Lee Signing bill
 
 
 Tennessee Governor's Office/File photo

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee and the Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced that 54 of Tennessee's counties will be awarded ThreeStar grants.

In total, $2.4 million will be awarded across the state.

“I congratulate these 54 counties that are receiving ThreeStar grants and thank them for strengthening the quality of life and enhancing workforce development in their communities,” Lee said. “This will help local communities to make Tennessee an even better place to live.”

The funding will be used for a variety of local community development initiatives including education, workforce development, health, tourism, small business, entrepreneurship, and economic development programs, among others that were prioritized through a strategic planning process.

“The ThreeStar grant program is a valuable tool that assists counties focused on making strides in key areas,” Rolfe said. “TNECD is proud to assist these 54 counties as they develop asset-based strategic plans and invest responsibly in their communities.”

The grants have been awarded to the following counties:

ANDERSON  

$50,000 
BRADLEY $50,000 
CAMPBELL $25,000 
CANNON $38,000 
CARTER $50,000 
CLAY $50,000 
COCKE $50,000 
CROCKETT $50,000 
CUMBERLAND  $50,000
DECATUR $50,000 

DEKALB 

$50,000 
DICKSON $50,000 
FENTRESS  $21,000
GILES $50,000 
GRUNDY $50,000 
HANCOCK  $50,000
HAYWOOD $50,000 
HENRY $10,000 
HICKMAN $50,000 
HOUSTON $50,000 
HUMPHREYS $50,000 
JACKSON $50,000 
JOHNSON $50,000 
LAUDERDALE  $35,000
LEWIS $50,000 
LINCOLN $37,000 
LOUDON $50,000 
MACON $50,000 
MAURY $50,000 
MCMINN $21,000 
MCNAIRY $50,000 
MEIGS $25,000 
MONROE $50,000 
MORGAN $50,000 
OVERTON  $50,000
PERRY $35,000 
PICKETT $25,000 
POLK $50,000 
PUTNAM $20,100 
RHEA $50,000 
ROANE $50,000 
ROBERTSON $50,000 
SCOTT $50,000 
SEQUATCHIE $50,000 
SEVIER $50,000 
SMITH  $50,000
STEWART $50,000 
SULLIVAN $50,000 
SUMNER $50,000 
TROUSDALE $47,500 
WARREN $25,000 
WASHINGTON* $50,000 
WAYNE $50,000 
WHITE $50,000 

The Washington County grant is a regional project impacting carter and unicoi counties.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.