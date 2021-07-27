NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee and the Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced that 54 of Tennessee's counties will be awarded ThreeStar grants.
In total, $2.4 million will be awarded across the state.
“I congratulate these 54 counties that are receiving ThreeStar grants and thank them for strengthening the quality of life and enhancing workforce development in their communities,” Lee said. “This will help local communities to make Tennessee an even better place to live.”
The funding will be used for a variety of local community development initiatives including education, workforce development, health, tourism, small business, entrepreneurship, and economic development programs, among others that were prioritized through a strategic planning process.
“The ThreeStar grant program is a valuable tool that assists counties focused on making strides in key areas,” Rolfe said. “TNECD is proud to assist these 54 counties as they develop asset-based strategic plans and invest responsibly in their communities.”
The grants have been awarded to the following counties:
ANDERSON
|$50,000
|BRADLEY
|$50,000
|CAMPBELL
|$25,000
|CANNON
|$38,000
|CARTER
|$50,000
|CLAY
|$50,000
|COCKE
|$50,000
|CROCKETT
|$50,000
|CUMBERLAND
|$50,000
|DECATUR
|$50,000
DEKALB
|$50,000
|DICKSON
|$50,000
|FENTRESS
|$21,000
|GILES
|$50,000
|GRUNDY
|$50,000
|HANCOCK
|$50,000
|HAYWOOD
|$50,000
|HENRY
|$10,000
|HICKMAN
|$50,000
|HOUSTON
|$50,000
|HUMPHREYS
|$50,000
|JACKSON
|$50,000
|JOHNSON
|$50,000
|LAUDERDALE
|$35,000
|LEWIS
|$50,000
|LINCOLN
|$37,000
|LOUDON
|$50,000
|MACON
|$50,000
|MAURY
|$50,000
|MCMINN
|$21,000
|MCNAIRY
|$50,000
|MEIGS
|$25,000
|MONROE
|$50,000
|MORGAN
|$50,000
|OVERTON
|$50,000
|PERRY
|$35,000
|PICKETT
|$25,000
|POLK
|$50,000
|PUTNAM
|$20,100
|RHEA
|$50,000
|ROANE
|$50,000
|ROBERTSON
|$50,000
|SCOTT
|$50,000
|SEQUATCHIE
|$50,000
|SEVIER
|$50,000
|SMITH
|$50,000
|STEWART
|$50,000
|SULLIVAN
|$50,000
|SUMNER
|$50,000
|TROUSDALE
|$47,500
|WARREN
|$25,000
|WASHINGTON*
|$50,000
|WAYNE
|$50,000
|WHITE
|$50,000
The Washington County grant is a regional project impacting carter and unicoi counties.
