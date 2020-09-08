NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Metro's Labor Day coronavirus numbers were the highest since early August, and many of the new cases came from a state prison.
At least 52 of the 254 positive cases reported Monday came from the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in West Nashville.
If you take those cases out, the new count is still the highest Davidson County has seen in almost a month.
The county's total number of cases is now 26,686, with around 1,100 of those cases still active.
It could still take a week or two before the full number of those infected from the holiday weekend is known.
