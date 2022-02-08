LEBANON, TENN. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday that 500 new jobs will be available in Lebanon with a new manufacturing operation set to open.
Tritium DCFC Limited, a global leader in the electric vehicle charging industry, is expecting to double existing operations in Australia, Europe, Asia and the U.S. by creating the 500 new jobs over the next five years.
Located at 1420 Toshiba Drive, Tritium’s Tennessee site will serve as the company’s sole U.S. facility for manufacturing modular direct current (DC) fast chargers, including the company’s award-winning RTM and new PKM150 models.
The new facility will have up to six production lines, which is expected to produce around 10,000 DC fast charger units per year. At peak capacity, the facility could produce up to 30,000 units per year.
Production is set to begin sometime between July and September 2022.
“I welcome Tritium to Tennessee and thank the company for its commitment to create more than 500 new jobs in Wilson County," said Governor Bill Lee. "Our state’s highly-skilled workforce and position as a leader in the EV industry continue to attract companies like Tritium to Tennessee.”
Founded in Australia in 2001, Tritium designs and manufactures proprietary technology to create the world’s most advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Today, the company has more than 450 employees across its operations in Australia, Europe, Asia and the U.S.
Jane Hunter, CEO of Tritium, released the following statement:
Tritium’s investment in a U.S.-based, cutting-edge facility for manufacturing is part of our strong push toward global growth in support of the e-mobility industry. We are thrilled to work with the U.S. Federal government and the State of Tennessee on this initiative. With the help of the hard-working residents of Tennessee, we expect to double or even triple our charger production capacity to further our product distribution throughout the United States.
In the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 15 economic development projects in Wilson County resulting in approximately 5,000 job commitments and $1 billion in capital investment.
