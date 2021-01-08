NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It's one thing to hear our COVID numbers in Nashville. It's a very different thing to see it. For the next week in the public square, you can see those numbers.
Born in Argentina, former council member Fabian Bedne has seen history in Nashville.
"I moved to the US almost 31 years ago," said Bedne. "I became a citizen. I became the first immigrant elected to office here in Nashville."
On Friday, he sees a new history for his city, a difficult history. In these nine months, the pandemic has forced the closure of iconic names, part of the community for decades. By far, the greatest consequence of COVID is the lives lost.
"We're planting 500 flags because a terrible, terrible thing happened," said Bedne.
This week, the mayor's office has declared Davidson County will reach more than 500 COVID deaths.
"Each one of these flags is a person who is no longer with us," Bedne continued.
Joyce Perkins was at the public square Friday to honor one in that 500.
"Kwame Leo Lillard," Perkins said after writing the name on one of the small white flags. "I've known him since 1962. I have two children with him. He was one of the Freedom Riders. I just wanted to raise his word today."
"I know some of these 500 people," said Bedne. "It's kinda painful, y'know. If you look at the people who died, 51 one of them were Latino. It's devastating."
Bedne is working with the mayor's office to do Spanish language press conferences to reach more people about social distancing, masks, and vaccinations.
"I hope this is the last flag we have to put here in Nashville," Bedne said.
