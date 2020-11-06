NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person was arrested after local authorities and the Nashville Humane Association (NHA) responded to an animal distress case in Maury County.
Officials say 50 pets were found dead on the Columbia property.
Twenty-three cats and dogs were found alive at the home and were surrendered to NHA. Medical care was immediately provided to the neglected pets.
Foster homes are now sought by NHA to provide temporary homes for the shelter pets. If you are interested in helping foster for Nashville Humane, please email foster@nashvillehumane.org.
