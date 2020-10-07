$50 million in relief funds made available to Tennessee businesses, nonprofits

Financial relief is coming for small businesses in Tennessee effected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Bill Lee announced $50 million in relief funds would be made available to businesses through the the new Supplemental Employer Recovery Grant (SERG) program.
The program will benefit the following businesses:
- minority-owned
- women-owned
- veteran-owned
- owned by disabled persons
Small business owners and non-profit organizations can start applying on Wednesday "to receive reimbursement for eligible direct expenses or costs incurred as a result of business interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic."
The application window will remain open until Dec. 29 or "until all funds are depleted."
- Funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis
- Awards are capped at $30,000. Businesses located in low to moderate income (“LMI”) census tracts, Opportunity zones, or Promise zones will receive an additional $500 added to the maximum allowable expenses
- 10% of all funds distributed under this program will be reserved for eligible diversity business enterprises, classified as minority business enterprises, women business enterprises, or service-disabled veteran business enterprises, and enterprises owned by disabled persons.
Small business owners and non-profit organizations can be reimbursement for expenses from May 1 to August 31 of this year. The eligible expenses and business interruption costs include the following items:
- Costs to create social distancing measures
- Purchasing personal protective equipment for employees or customers
- Contactless equipment
- Payroll expenses
- Mortgage interest
“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and supporting them through these difficult times has been one of the core missions of the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group,” Lee said in a statement on Wednesday. “The SERG program will provide further relief to small businesses, especially those who may not have been able to access previous federal and state relief funds.”
The SERG program previously allocated $300 million for more than 40,000 qualifying businesses under the Tennessee Business Relief Program.
To apply for these funds, click here and for assistance with the application, call 1-833-740-1438 or email support@TNCARESACT.com.
