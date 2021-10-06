BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV)- A Williamson County mom said the teacher asked her 5-year-old son to leave his classroom after feeling sick and ended up walking home.
Williamson County School leaders responded and said they're trying to figure out what led up to this. The boy's mother, Zaquayla Stevenson, said she wanted an explanation.
Moms for Liberty Williamson County posted a quote on social media from Stevenson.
"If WCS claims to take the 'safety of the children' so seriously by masking and enforcing all these COVID protocols, then how did my 5-year-old walk out of the front of the school unattended," the quote said.
Williamson County Schools sent a statement to News 4.
