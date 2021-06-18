ROGERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The search for 5-year-old Summer Wells continued Thursday as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and local law enforcement searched nearly 700 acres of countryside.

Law enforcement agencies have focused their search efforts near the wooded areas around Ben Hill Road.

#TNAMBERAlert: The search continues for missing five-year-old Summer Wells.We're pursuing any and all leads and continuing searches by air and by ground. Like you, we're hoping today brings some much needed good news. pic.twitter.com/LikYXEK36h — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 18, 2021

Wells, who became the subject of a statewide Amber Alert on Wednesday, still has not been found.

"We had hoped we would have good news to share with you by now, but unfortunately, we do not," said TBI Spokesperson Leslie Earhart.

Wells was last seen seen outside her home in Rogersville, Tennessee on Tuesday evening. The TBI says the circumstances of Summer's disappearance still remain unclear.

Hawkins County Sherriff Ronnie Lawson said that a large number of people, several K-9 units, drones and a helicopter are helping scour the area.

Lawson added that 80 to 100 trained law enforcement professionals were searching the area.

However, the terrain within the search area, along with limited radio communication, is reportedly making their efforts even more difficult.

The TBI is not asking for volunteers to assist in the search, but is encouraging people in the area to continue sharing pictures of Wells, along with credible information.

Anyone with information about Summer's location is urged to call the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.