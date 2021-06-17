ROGERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and local law enforcement gave multiple updates on Thursday of their search efforts to locate the missing child from Hawkins County, Tennessee.

TBI announced Thursday evening that nearly 700 acres of of countryside has been searched near wooded areas around Ben Hill Road.

TBI added that after these extensive search efforts, Summer Wells is still missing.

5-year-old Summer Wells was put on Amber Alert Wednesday morning after she was last seen at outside her home in Rogersville, Tennessee.

Today, TBI gave an update of their search efforts Thursday afternoon. TBI Spokesperson Leslie Earhart said "We had hoped we would have good news to share with you by now, but unfortunately, we do not."

Earhart stated that the search for Summer Well is ongoing around the woods of Ben hill Road until the evening.

Hawkins County Sherriff Ronnie Lawson added that a large number of people are helping scour the area for any sign of her disappearance. "Today, we've had over 100 people in the woods searching throughout the whole region," Lawson said.

Lawson added during today's press conference that the terrain ground personal are combing through is challenging and that limited radio communication is making the search difficult.

Earhart added that the circumstances of Summer's disappearance still remain unclear.

Anyone with information about Summer's location is urged to call the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.