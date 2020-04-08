CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are asking for the public's help in identifying five people who fraudulently used a credit card at a business in the 2700 block of Wilma Rudolph Blvd.
Police say the suspects used the credit card on March 15 at around 5:30 p.m. and bought 65 gift cards at over $4,200. The suspects left the store in a black Ford SUV.
Anyone with information should contact Detective McClintock at 931-648-0656 ext. 5465, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
