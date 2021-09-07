NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - 5 teens were charged with joyriding after being caught in a stolen BMW Tuesday.
Metro Police say the BMW was reported stolen on Labor Day during a strong-armed robbery at a carwash on Smith Springs Road. Detectives were able to find the car using GPS tracking provided by BMW.
The car was found in the parking lot of Cane Ridge High School. The school was placed on lockdown while the teens exited the vehicle. All were taken to the Hermitage Precinct for interview regarding the robbery which is still an ongoing investigation.
