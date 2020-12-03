LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) – Today, Governor Bill Lee and Rob Rolfe, the Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner announced that Gutterglove, a gutter guard manufacturer, will invest $5.4 million to open a new plant in La Vergne.
The new plant is expected to create 85 jobs in Rutherford County over the next five years.
Gutterglove will move some machines from its current West Coast facility to Tennessee. They also plan to invest in new machinery to expand its capabilities.
“Tennessee’s strength in advanced manufacturing and skilled workforce makes it the perfect location for a company like Gutterglove to expand operations. I’m pleased that Gutterglove chose Rutherford County to grow its manufacturing and distribution operations and thank the company for creating 85 new jobs in La Vergne,” Governor Bill Lee said earlier Thursday.
