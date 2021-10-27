NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Five people were injured in a crash Tuesday night after a vehicle crash head-on with a WeGo transit bus at a high rate of speed.
Nashville fire confirms the crash occurred in the area of 500 Main Street.
It is not clear at this moment whether the five people were on the bus or in the vehicle.
One patient was taken to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.
The investigation was handed over to Metro Police. News4 has reached out for further information.
