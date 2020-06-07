DYERSBURG, TN (WSMV) - The Dyersburg Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left five people shot at the American Legion on Grant Street.
Police say at around 2:17 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the American Legion in the 1300 block of Grant Street in reference to a shooting inside the club. When officers arrived on scene, they saw multiple people fleeing the club, saying several people had been shot.
Officers found three males and two females who had been shot, and some of the victims had been shot multiple times. Officers tended to the victims until EMS and the Dyersburg Fire Department arrived on scene.
All five victims were flown to Memphis and Nashville hospitals for treatment. All victims are in their 20's and 30's and are from Dyersburg, Union City, Tiptonville and Ridgely.
Police say witnesses at the scene were not cooperating and no motive for the shooting has been established at this time.
Anyone who has information or was inside the club at the time of the shooting is urged to call 731-285-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 731-285-8477.
