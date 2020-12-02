MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Five people have been indicted for the homicide of a 21-year-old man in Wilson County last year.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found the remains of Alexander Stephens were found in the woods off Secretariat Drive on June 11, 2019.

Police: Body found in Mt. Juliet wooded area due to 'foul odor' Authorities are investigating a man's death after his body was found in a wooded area in Mt. Juliet Monday evening.

Investigators determined that Stephens was killed several days earlier in a nearby location.

During their investigation, TBI agents developed 39-year-old Bonnie Lynn Piece, 31-year-old Jeffrey Scott St. John, 23-year-old Brandon Mark Williams, and 38-year-old Jason Durand Toy as suspects in the homicide.

TBI agents arrested Piece in Murfreesboro on June 16, St. John in Mt. Juliet on June 17, Williams in Ashland City on September 17, and Toy in Lebanon on December 1.

All were charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

A fifth person was indicted and is currently being held on an unrelated charge.