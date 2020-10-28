NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Five candidates gave their pitch on Thursday for why they should get the job of Nashville’s next police chief.

Today interviews for the five police chief finalists begin, and for the first time in the city's history, will be made available to watch.

The five finalists for the top job include current Interim Chief John Drake. He's a 32-year veteran of the Metro Police Department.

Drake described how early in his career while he was working undercover in narcotics, his fellow officers seized a drug dealer’s belongings and more.

“We seized the toys that he had for the kids. And one of the narcotics officers said, ‘Hey we’ll teach his kids not to be drug dealers.’ And I remember thinking that’s not what I want to do," Drake said.

Drake said he believes that force is a last resort. He started community engagement teams and urges officers to tutor kids, have movie nights and ice cream. Get to know the families.

“I want to get away from the warrior mentality to the guardian mentality. We are here to help you.”

Drake said he has only personally used force twice in his 32-year career.

During his tenure as interim chief, Drake has thawed an icy relationship with the Community Oversight Board.

“Nashvillians overwhelmingly support the COB so I support the COB,” Drake said.

To see Drake's full interview, click here.

The other finalists are the following:

Troy Gay: Assistant Chief Troy Gay is the chief of staff for the Austin Police Department. Assistant Chief Gay has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement, including seven years of experience at the assistant chief level.

Gay responded to the challenge of a growing population of non-English speakers

"We need to recruit officers that speak different languages," Gay said.

To see Gay's full interview, click here.

Darryl McSwain: Chief McSwain has served as the chief of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police for the past two years. Prior, he served as the assistant chief for field services for the police department of Montgomery County, Maryland, a jurisdiction of more than 1 million residents in the metropolitan Washington area. "Whether you are an 18 year old male or a 52 year old Asian female, you should be treated the same." McSwain said earlier in Zoom panel discussion.

McSwain explained how to increase diversity.

“Think about partnerships with local high schools and colleges. Juniors and seniors can go into a curriculum to get college credits to be hired right away by county police," McSwain said.

To see McSwain's full interview, click here.

Larry Scirotto: Mr. Scirotto is the former assistant chief of professional standards with the Pittsburgh Police Department, where he oversaw policy and program development, training and education and internal investigations. Prior, he oversaw the Major Crimes Unit. In a 2019 interview in Grand Rapids, Scirotto said "When you have the opportunity to engage that you don't prioritize law enforcement functions and crime enforcement over community relations."

Scirotto explained to build relationships with the community.

"My office is in the street. My office is in the neighborhood," Scirotto said. "It’s boots on the ground, shaking hands, or fist-bumping in current times - looking another person in the eye and getting to know them."

To see Scirotto's full interview, click here.

Kristen Ziman: Chief Ziman serves as the chief of Illinois’ second-largest police department, Aurora. She joined the Aurora Police Department in 1994 and became Aurora’s first female police chief in 2016.

Ziman sees race relations as Metro's biggest challenge and said training is the way to reduce use of force.

“Policing is my passion," Ziman said. “You play like you practice.”

To see Ziman's full interview, click here.

These five finalists were selected from 57 applicants, some from really big cities, LA, New York, Philadelphia and Detroit.

The finalists will also meet individually with Mayor John Cooper and with Metro Public Safety employees on Thursday.

Cooper makes the final decision on hiring after final interviews later this month.

Cooper said Nashvillians have told him they want a chief that leads from the heart and has good communication skills and management capabilities. Cooper wants Nashvillian to listen to the interviews and share your thoughts.

“I want people to email me with their impressions,” Cooper said.

The interviews with the finalists and community stakeholders will be recorded and posted online immediately afterward.