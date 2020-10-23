NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Parts of Interstate 65 southbound have been blocked off following a rollover crash involving five vehicles, according to TDOT.
The crash was reported at 5:37 a.m. near exit 86, just before the I-24 split.
Crews are currently working to remove a van hanging over the guardrail on I-65 South. TDOT reported minimal injuries and expects a clear time of 7:30 a.m..
Southbound traffic is affected with the right lanes blocked. Northbound traffic is affected with no delays.
Follow News4 for updates.
