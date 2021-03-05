NASHVILLE (WSMV) - And the show is back on!
For the first time in a year, the General Jackson Showboat is back open and ready to cruise up and down the Cumberland river.
Live this morning on @wsmv aboard the @General_Jackson where later this morning, they are reopening for business after being shut down for a year because of Covid. pic.twitter.com/60cL5JXmkQ— BigJoe (@BIGJOEONTHEGOTN) March 5, 2021
The showboat is one of the largest ever built when created and launched on the Cumberland on April 20, 1985.
Passengers on the showboat get to enjoy beautiful views of Music City, a fresh meal, and entertainment in its two-story Victorian Theater.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is strapping on a lifejacket to find out more on the reopening and how they're handling COVID-19 guidelines.
The showboats first show back will start today at 11:30 a.m.
To learn more about the General Jackson Showboat, click here.
