FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A workout that's still going strong for more than 50 years.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is 'Jazzercise-ing' his way into Motivation Monday at the Franklin Jazzercise Fitness Center.
The classes started in 1969 and have adapted to the changing fitness landscape over the years.
The workouts, which have become far more advanced than just dancing in place, have united communities across the country.
To learn more about the Franklin Jazzercise Fitness Center, click here.
