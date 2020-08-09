Earthquake Generic MGN
SPARTA, NC (WSMV) - A 5.1M earthquake in Sparta, NC was felt throughout much of North Carolina, East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia according to the National Weather Service, the United States Geological Survey and our sister station WCYB.  

The earthquake happened just after 8 a.m. Sunday and light to moderate shaking was felt across Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and much of North Carolina. Some Kentucky residents even reported feeling some rumbling.

Anyone who felt it should submit their report to the USGS here

Anyone walking or driving at the time may not have felt the earthquake, but if you were sitting down at the time it happened, that increases your chances of feeling it. 

Aftershocks are possible due to the earthquake's strong magnitude, but most are usually weaker and not felt as much as the initial earthquake.

The earthquake was the strongest in North Carolina since the earthquake in Skyland, NC, in 1916; that one had a 5.2 magnitude. 

