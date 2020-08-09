SPARTA, NC (WSMV) - A 5.1M earthquake in Sparta, NC was felt throughout much of North Carolina, East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia according to the National Weather Service, the United States Geological Survey and our sister station WCYB.
The earthquake happened just after 8 a.m. Sunday and light to moderate shaking was felt across Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and much of North Carolina. Some Kentucky residents even reported feeling some rumbling.
Anyone who felt it should submit their report to the USGS here.
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake occurred in Sparta, NC this morning at 807 AM EDT. https://t.co/1AIjBns3mb— National Weather Service (@NWS) August 9, 2020
According to the @USGS database, the 5.1 magnitude earthquake near Sparta, NC this morning is the second strongest earthquake to occur in NC since 1900. The strongest was a 5.2 magntitude earthquake near Skyland, NC in February 1916. #ncwx #scwx #gawx— NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) August 9, 2020
Anyone walking or driving at the time may not have felt the earthquake, but if you were sitting down at the time it happened, that increases your chances of feeling it.
Aftershocks are possible due to the earthquake's strong magnitude, but most are usually weaker and not felt as much as the initial earthquake.
The earthquake was the strongest in North Carolina since the earthquake in Skyland, NC, in 1916; that one had a 5.2 magnitude.
