LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - A $5,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to an arrest of three suspects who stole guns from a store earlier this week.
On Monday, La Vergne Police said three individuals went into the Specialty Arms FFL store on Old Nashville Highway and reportedly stole four firearms.
The La Vergne Police Department is asking for help identifying the individuals who stole multiple weapons from a store.
Both La Vergne PD and ATF are continuing to investigate exactly how many firearms were stolen. ATF is offering a reward of $2,500, that will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, totaling to $5,000.
“ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms," ATF Special Agent in Charge, Mickey French said. “ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence will leverage investigative resources combined with community partnerships to recover the stolen firearms.”
Police say the suspects fled in a dark blue or black newer model Chevy Malibu after the burglary.
Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), or the La Vergne Police Department (615) 793-7744.
Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.
