5,000 positions available at Murfreesboro job fair Monday

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - What's being called Tennessee's largest job fair will offer roughly 6,500 positions Monday in Murfreesboro.
140 employers — including Amazon, Fifth Third Bank, Kroger, Rutherford County Schools and more — are taking part in the event.
It's happening at the Embassy Suites in Murfreesboro from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..
The job fair will look to help experienced jobseekers regain lost employment or transition into a new field, as well as connect younger workers with entry-level positions.
