4WARN Weather Alert: Strong to severe storms possible today

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee today for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms.
A dry, muggy start is expected in Middle Tennessee today, but numerous storms will begin bubbling up this afternoon.
Some storms could become severe with damaging winds being the main threat.
Frequent lighting and heavy downpours are also possible.
Another round of showers and thunderstorms is likely to develop Thursday morning.
The forecast remains unsettled through Saturday before rain chances begin decreasing on Sunday and into next week.
Temperature-wise, it'll be hot and steamy for the next several days with highs continuing to top out in the upper 80's and low 90's.
In the tropics, we have Tropical Depression Fred, Tropical Storm Grace, and Tropical Storm Henri.
TD Fred is fading away; TS Grace will continue west out of the Caribbean Sea and into Eastern Mexico in a few days and TS Henri will get wrapped up in the Bermuda High which will keep it out in the open water of the Atlantic Ocean.
