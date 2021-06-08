4WARN Forecast: Spotty showers and storms back in the forecast today

Spotty showers and storms are in the forecast again today.
Look for activity to be a bit more widespread than yesterday but not a complete washout.
Muggy conditions will persist through the day with highs in the mid to low 80's.
Most areas stay dry through the morning before rain chances increase this afternoon.
Showers and storms will begin to develop during the afternoon in West Tennessee, eventually moving into Middle Tennessee mid to late afternoon.
A few strong, perhaps even severe, storms with gusty winds are possible this afternoon.
Widespread severe weather is not expected.
Showers and storms remain in the forecast for the rest of the week and weekend.
Rainfall amounts through Sunday will range from 1" to 3"+.
