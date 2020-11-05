It has been a wild hurricane season for the Atlantic Basin.
Eta is the 28th named storms this season, which ties the record with the 2005 Hurricane Season for the most named storms in a single season.
Eta, currently a Tropical Depression, continues to bring life-threatening flooding over portions of Central America. The storm is expected to move over the Caribbean Sea on Friday.
From the Caribbean Sea, the forecast has Eta regaining Tropical Storm strength as it moves closer to Cuba this weekend and then eventually towards South Florida early next week.
There are still uncertainties regarding the exact track and intensity as the system inches closer to Florida next week.
Bottom line is if you have plans to head to South Florida next week, there's a good chance you'll deal with cloudy, rainy, and breezy conditions.
As far as Eta's impact on Middle Tennessee, a potent cold front will sweep through our region next week. That will keep Eta for the most part out of our hair.
