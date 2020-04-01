SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) -- A fourth resident of a senior living facility in Gallatin has died from the COVID-19 outbreak there discovered last week.
Over 100 residents and staffers at Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing were hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the last week, with two initial reported deaths. A third death was announced earlier this week.
Wednesday morning News4 confirmed with Sumner Regional Medical Center that a fourth patient has died.
We have requested additional information from the hospital and will include any details they provide here.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.