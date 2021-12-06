NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after they say a 4th grader brought an unloaded gun to school. Another student reported the 10-year-old to school officials at Tulip Grove Elementary School. The principal took the gun and called police.
The 4th grader told police the gun belongs to a relative, and that he took it from under that relative's bed without them knowing. Police say the child was allowed to leave school in the custody of a guardian, considering his young age.
Youth Services officers will send their report to Juvenile Court. Police urge everyone to keep their weapons locked and out of the reach of children.
