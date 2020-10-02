WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Wilson County School 4th and 5th graders will soon transition out of its hybrid schedule and into "Full Time Traditional."
The Wilson County Board of Education made the decision at its meeting on Thursday night.
Students will transition to the new model on Monday, October 12th, following the school's fall break next week.
Pre-K through 3rd graders transitioned into the "Full Time Traditional" schedule a few weeks back, however, there will be no changes for grades 6-12. They will stay on their current modified hybrid schedule.
An update for any changes made to grades 6-12 will be discussed at next month's board meeting.
For families who wish to enroll their students in the Virtual Learning Program for Spring 2021, that enrollment process will begin on Monday, October 12th and end on Friday, October 30th. The 10/30/20 end date for that enrollment is a hard deadline and no additional students will be permitted in the VLP beyond that date.
