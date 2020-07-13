SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) — Police say a 45-year-old woman was killed in a shooting Monday evening in Springfield. The suspected shooter is still on the run.
The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Electrolux facility.
Police say they responded to a call for shots fired and found the victim, identified as Heather Kirkwood from Clarksville.
The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Anthony T. Brown from Dickson. Police say he fled the scene in a black Dodge Charger. He is facing first degree murder charges.
Anyone with information on Brown or this shooting is encouraged to call Springfield Police Department Detective Andrew Johnson at 615-384-8422.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
