JACKSON, TN (WSMV) - The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) helped the Jackson Police Department and Jackson Animal Care and Control on Tuesday rescue 44 animals from neglectful conditions.

According to the ARC, the animals were discovered during a welfare check by authorities on the property owner who has a history of animal neglect. During the inspection, they found animals living in conditions that violated state and local animal cruelty codes.

Authorities found puppies and newborn litters loose inside the house with a floor piled think with feces, trash, and soaked in urine.

Three dogs were found dead inside the home according to ARC. The home had dangerously high levels of ammonia gas due to the amount of animal waste.

The property owner was arrested by authorities at the scene.

“The conditions on this property are some of the worst we’ve seen. It’s absolutely horrible.” Said Amy Haverstick, ARC’s Director of Operations, “These poor animals have endured extreme suffering.”

Many of the dogs exhibited signs of severe neglect including emaciation, starvation, mange, dehydration, intestinal worms, external parasites, runny eyes, and alopecia. None of the dogs had access to food or water.

"We have a wonderful and dedicated staff but this case was beyond our logistical means and the success of this operation wouldn't have been possible without ARC, '' said Whitney Owens of the Jackson Department of Animal Control.

ARC documented all of the animals on the property and transported the dogs to ARC’s Rescue Operation Center in Lebanon, TN, about 40 minutes east of Nashville.

ARC said each animal will receive appropriate medical treatment before they are matched and transported to a shelter to find them loving homes.

Anyone wishing to adopt or foster a rescued dog can find the list of shelter and rescue placement partners on the ARC Facebook page once the dogs are transferred to them.