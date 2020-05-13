Clarksville deadly shooting

 Courtesy Dash10Media

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 42-year-old man was shot and killed in an overnight shooting in Clarksville Wednesday.

Clarksville Police say the shooting happened at the 2800 Block of Cobalt Drive just after 12:30 a.m. 

The victim, 42-year-old Christopher Young, was shot multiple times and taken to Tennova Medical Center where he died. 

Clarksville Police are asking for anyone with information on this case to contact the Clarksville Police Department Homicide unit at 931-648-0656 ext 5042 or the TIPS line at 931-645-TIPS.  Det. Nathan Lee is the lead investigator.   

